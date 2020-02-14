Paras and Shehnaz to Have a ‘Swayamvar’ After Bigg Boss 13
Bigg Boss 13 will be getting a winner on 15 February in the grand finale. One amongst Paras Chhabra, Shehnaz Gill, Aarti Singh, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and Mahira Sharma will be taking home the winning trophy and title. However, the entertainment will continue even after the show, as Paras and Shehnaz will be seen in another reality show on Colors, called Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.
The two will be looking for suitable partners in the show hosted by Maniesh Paul. Various tasks will determine compatibility and aid the two in choosing a suitable partner for themselves.
Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 13 has seen an exciting mix of both entertaining and anxious moments for more than 130 days. Nervousness among the contestants kicks in as actor Vicky Kaushal enters the house for mid-week elimination. Not only does he play a prank on the housemates but Vicky also announces a surprise elimination. He informs everyone that out of Aarti, Shehnaaz and Mahira one person will have to go home today. As part of the elimination process, the lights in the house go off and the housemates are allotted numbers which they have to place a black cloth on a stand. Whichever contestant’s number Vicky will aim the light at will be eliminated.
