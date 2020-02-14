Paras and Shehnaz to Have a ‘Swayamvar’ After Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 will be getting a winner on 15 February in the grand finale. One amongst Paras Chhabra, Shehnaz Gill, Aarti Singh, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and Mahira Sharma will be taking home the winning trophy and title. However, the entertainment will continue even after the show, as Paras and Shehnaz will be seen in another reality show on Colors, called Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

The two will be looking for suitable partners in the show hosted by Maniesh Paul. Various tasks will determine compatibility and aid the two in choosing a suitable partner for themselves.