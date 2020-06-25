Ever since the Mumbai film and television industries are in talks about resuming shoots, multiple discussions have been taking place regarding insurance covers. Finally, the issue seems to have been resolved. As per a report by Mumbai Mirror, the fraternity will get Rs 2 lakh for treatment of coronavirus, while their families will get Rs 25 lakh as compensation in case there is a death due to the infection.Sources have told the publication that a number of production houses have already started working on the policies.Nine TV Shoots Scheduled to Begin Today Now Stand CancelledJD Majethia, chairperson of the television division, Indian Film and Television Producers Council, confirmed the news. “Producers and broadcasters will pay the policy premium. We are planning to resume shoots from 25 June”.Sumant Salian of Alliance Insurance Brokers said, “Prior to the pandemic, only accident injuries and deaths were covered. Now, producers are also including the COVID-19 insurance to be provided to the cast and crew.Recently, a number of television shoots that were slated to begin on Tuesday, 23 June got cancelled. Nine shoots, including those for shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Qurbaan Hua, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Punjabi, were set to resume. The lack of clarity on issues like sanitisation, safety, payment schedule, insurance and shift timings, caused the same to be called off.(Inputs: Mumbai Mirror)TV Show ‘Cops’ Dropped Following Outrage Over George Floyd’s Death We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.