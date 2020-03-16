An Embarrassment to MTV: Former ‘Roadies’ Dir Slams Reality Show

Recently, Roadies judge Neha Dhupia put out a statement on social media saying that she and her family have been targetted and abused by trolls over comments she made during the auditions for MTV Roadies Revolution. After a contestant admitted that he had slapped his girlfriend for cheating on him, Neha reportedly said that it was the woman's choice if she wanted to be in a relationship with five men at the same time, but he had no right to hit her regardless the circumstances.

“Sadly as a reaction to my opinion, I have been subjected to weeks of vitriol. One of my posts had over 56k comments! Yet I was silent. But now, people close to me who have nothing to do with this - my family, my friends, my co-workers and even my dad's personal WhatsApp are being flooded with abuses and harassment. My daughter's page is nothing less than a barrage of abuses and this is not acceptable to me," she wrote. "What a man or woman does in a relationship is their choice and moral choices are always ambiguous. But no matter what they are, they cannot lead to physical abuse. I stand by that fact no matter what,” she added.