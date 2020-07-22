'Masterchef Australia' Inspired Me to Discover My Culinary Roots

“Learn,” she’d say, “You’ll have to do this for your family someday". But I had no interest. I’d watch for a few minutes before disappearing into my room and coming out only once the heady aroma of whatever she was cooking had me drooling. My mom made the best of dishes but I had no interest in learning how they were made. Cooking, for me, was a sign of domesticity, drudgery and repression. As a teen, I was convinced that I’d be married off the day I learnt how to make round, soft rotis.

Living on my own in Mumbai meant a steady diet of takeaways and vada pav. And when I eventually did get married, it was to someone who’s an ace in the kitchen. Besides, we had a cook who’d come in every morning to make regular meals. My relationship with food started with deciding what needed to be cooked and ended with eating — what happened in between those two stages were never really my concern. There was no interest in understanding flavours and textures, the importance of eating local and seasonal or even the joy of feeding others.