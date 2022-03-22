Ajay Devgn Reveals He Wouldn’t Have Made ‘Runway 34’ Without Amitabh Bachchan

Devgn said, “In this film, for Mr Bachchan's role, if he wouldn't have agreed, I don't even know if I would be able to cast (anyone else). I don't think I would be making the film. I've known him ever since I was a child. I would visit his set often. Later, I went on to work with him in nearly six films.”

Talking about working with Bachchan, Devgn said, “To say anything about him would be a cliched because I haven't seen any other hardworking, professional actor. The energy and dedication he works with is amazing. Even if he is facing any problem, once he's on set, he forgets everything. I feel inspired to do better work when I look at him.”