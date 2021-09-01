KBC 13: This is The Question Which Won Himani Bundela Rs 1 Crore

Himani Bundela, a teacher from Agra, became the first crorepati on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. The show premiered on Sony TV last week. Himani wasn't sure about the Rs 7 crore question, so she decided to quit the game and take home Rs 1 crore.

Host Amitabh Bachchan asked her this question for Rs 1 crore.

Which of these was an alias used by Noor Inayat Khan to work as a spy for Britain in France during the Second World War?

Himani's options were: Vera Atkins, Krystyna Skarbek, Julienne Aisner and Jeanne-Marie Renier.