KBC 13 Edits Part of Episode Where Kid Shows 'Mid-Brain Activation' to Amitabh

Sony responded to Nayak by stating that the portion has been edited out of the episode. "We have sensitised the team to be more vigilant and avoid such interactions for future episodes. At Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), our endeavour has been to ensure that the content is within the framework of the laws of India. SPNI is sensitive to the sentiments of our viewers. We emphasise on providing quality entertainment and we take care to ensure the sensibilities of our viewers are not affected,” Sony's response stated.

Mid-brain activation is a programme that claims to train children to sense things without seeing them.

(With inputs from The News Minute)