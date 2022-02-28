ADVERTISEMENT

5 Reasons Why Kangana Ranaut's 'Lock Upp' Will Remind You of 'Bigg Boss'

Lock Upp premiered on AltBalaji and MX Player on 27 February.

Captive reality show Lock Upp premiered on AltBalaji and MX Player on 27 February. The show, which is hosted by Kangana Ranaut, has 16 contestants who have to survive only if they reveal their darkest secrets. Before the show premiered, a few journalists were taken inside the set for a tour. While the set looks like a jail and is designed very well, you cannot deny how much the show reminds you of Bigg Boss.

Here are five reasons why Lock Upp takes us back to Bigg Boss.

1. The 'Jail Concept

2. Designer Omung Kumar

3. Controversial Participants

4. The Kitchen Area

5. Weekend Ka Vaar

Watch the video for more.

