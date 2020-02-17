‘Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum’ Fans Upset Over News of Show Going Off Air

With the news of Star Plus show, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum going off-air doing the rounds, the show’s fans have been disappointed and are urging the makers to not do so, on Twitter. Despite decent ratings, the channel will most likely take the show down by mid-March, leaving the cast and makers also surprised.

According to reports, the show’s producer, Sandiip Sikcand said, “Sadly the news is true. We are all distraught.” The daily soap’s lead actor, Karan V Grover was also ‘taken aback’ with the news and said, “I’m taken aback with this sudden decision. I thank everyone who trends us with #ExtendKHKT .. I appreciate the love and feel lucky to be recognised for the efforts.”

The show’s fans have been trending #SaveKHKT and #DontEndKHKT on Twitter.