‘Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum’ Fans Upset Over News of Show Going Off Air
With the news of Star Plus show, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum going off-air doing the rounds, the show’s fans have been disappointed and are urging the makers to not do so, on Twitter. Despite decent ratings, the channel will most likely take the show down by mid-March, leaving the cast and makers also surprised.
According to reports, the show’s producer, Sandiip Sikcand said, “Sadly the news is true. We are all distraught.” The daily soap’s lead actor, Karan V Grover was also ‘taken aback’ with the news and said, “I’m taken aback with this sudden decision. I thank everyone who trends us with #ExtendKHKT .. I appreciate the love and feel lucky to be recognised for the efforts.”
The show’s fans have been trending #SaveKHKT and #DontEndKHKT on Twitter.
Airing at 9 pm from Monday to Friday, the show has had consistently good ratings - between 1.7 and 2.0. Through this week the show was no. 1 in UK and on no. 9 in India. It was also no. 2 in the 9 pm slot. The show has also been one of the top shows on Hotstar.
Star Plus has launched several new shows this month, including - Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Man Jao went on air, and Dil Jaise Dhadke... Dhadakne Do. Two more shows are expected to go on air in the next month.
Revolving around the love story of a doctor, Rohit Sippy, and actor Sonakshi Rastogi, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum went on air in June 2019. The show was known for breaking the typical daily soap formula and serving relatively progressive content, though recently the show had upped it's drama quotient. Dipika and Karan's performances and their chemistry were much talked about by the fans of the show.