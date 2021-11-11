Into The Wild With Bear Grylls: Vicky Kaushal on Being Asked to Eat a Raw Crab
Vicky Kaushal's Into The Wild With Bear Grylls will premiere on Discovery+ on 12 November.
Vicky Kaushal is all set to feature in an episode of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls. It will air on Discovery+ on 12 November.
Here are some excerpts from the upcoming special:
'A Life-Changing Experience'
Vicky has described this opportunity as a 'life-changing experience'. The actor also opened up about his fear of the sea before embarking on an adventure in the Indian Ocean.
"I am terribly scared of the sea, and we're right in the middle of it. Actually, I've never ventured into the sea before, not even to the shallow part. Hopefully, after this, I will be able to get rid of my fears".Vicky Kaushal to Bear Grylls
'Grew Up in a House That Was a Little Bigger Than a Shack'
Talking about his childhood, Vicky said, “I grew up in a house which was a little bigger than the shack we've created. A 10 by 10 house with no separate kitchen. That's where I was born. And from thereon it has been my family's journey. We have seen all the highs and lows together. I feel it makes you strong as a person too".
Bear also asked Vicky as to whether his father wanted him to become an actor. To which he replied, "I studied engineering, and my father was very happy seeing his kid become an engineer. That was because no one in my family has done 9-5 jobs wherein monthly paycheques and weekend offs are guaranteed. In the second year of my graduation, the faculty took us to an industrial visit to give us a glimpse of how companies work. I saw people sitting in front of computers, and I was sure that day that I don't belong there".
Vicky on Eating a Raw Crab For The First Time
During the episode, Bear Grylls caught a crab and asked Vicky to have it.
Vicky said, "I'm eating a raw crab for the first time, and in my wildest dreams I didn't think I would do that. But we are in the jungle and we have to survive. A key to surviving here is hunting your own food. We won't be served an assortment on a platter, so it is what it is".
