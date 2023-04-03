Indian Idol 13 Winner: Rishi Singh Takes Home Rs 25 Lakh Prize Money and a Car

Besides Rishi, Debosmita, and Chirag, the other finalists for the show were Bidipta Chakraborty, Sonakshi Kar, and Shivam Singh.

Talking about his victory, Rishi shared in a press statement, "I still can’t believe that I won the Indian Idol 13 trophy. The feeling is surreal! It was a dream come true moment for me when my name was announced as the winner of this season. It is a huge honour to be taking ahead the legacy of such a well-loved and prestigious show."

"I am grateful to the channel, the judges, and the entire team of Indian Idol for giving us such a wonderful platform to showcase our talent. I would also like to extend my gratitude to all my fans and viewers who have always supported me and voted for me to win this coveted title. Thank you for making my dream turn into reality," he further added.

Debosmita and Chirag were awarded prize money of Rs 5 lakh each. Bidipta and Shivam, who secured their places as the third and fourth runners-up, received a cheque of Rs 3 lakh each. In addition, the six finalists were also awarded Rs 1 lakh each along with specially curated hampers.