Indian Idol 13 Grand Finale: Date, Time, Finalists, Live Streaming Details
Indian Idol season 13 is being telecasted on Sony for 7 months. The finale episode will be telecasted this weekend.
Indian Idol 13 Grand Finale: Indian Idol is a famous Indian singing show and it is one of the oldest music shows on television. The latest season of Indian Idol, season 13 will end with the blockbuster two-episode finale. The show is telecasted on Sony TV.
The Indian Idol season 13 entertained the audience for seven months and this will be the last weekend of the show. The fans are eagerly waiting to know which contestant will be lifting the winner's trophy of the show. Let's know about the live streaming details, when and where to watch the show, and the name of the finalists.
Indian Idol 13 Grand Finale: Date & Time
Indian Idol 13 grand finale will be telecasted on 2 April 2023 on Sony TV. Fans can watch the show from 8 PM on their television.
The finale will start from Saturday, 1 April and the winner's name will be announced on Sunday at around 11:30 PM. As per the reports, the shoot for the finale episode has started but the winner's name will be announced live.
Indian Idol 13 Grand Finale: Where to Watch?
You can watch the Indian Idol sow season 13 on TV, Sony TV else you can easily live stream the episode online on SonyLIV. You just need to subscribe to the App and and you can login by using the email/number and then enter the password.
Indian Idol 13 Grand Finale: Finalist Contestants
The top 6 finalists of the Indian Idol season 13 are- Shivam Singh, Bidipta Chakraborty, Sonakshi Kar, Debosmita Roy, Rishi Singh, and Chirag Kotwal. The contestants are working hard to win the trophy of the show and their fans are expected to vote for their favorites.
Indian Idol 13 winner name will be announced on April 2 in the second episode of grand finale. As per the rumors, Rishi Singh has an edge over other finalists.
