Hotstar Junks John Oliver’s Latest Episode on PM Modi

In another instance of self-censorship, Disney owned streaming service Hotstar decided not to release the latest episode of HBO’s Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, in which the comedian and the host ripped through PM Narendra Modi’s administration, calling it “really dangerous”.

The episodes typically go up at 6 am each Tuesday in India on Hotstar. However, when subscribers logged in on 25 February on the platform owned by Walt Disney Co., they could only find older episodes. The Quint has reached out to Hotstar for an official statement on the matter.

In the latest episode, available on YouTube, Oliver previews President Donald Trump’s visit to India. Oliver referred to PM Modi’s image as a “temporary symbol of hate”, drawing comparison of it to the Taj Mahal, an “enduring symbol of love”. Focused on the CAA-NRC controversy, the episode also throws light on the nationwide protests against the same, and attacks on minority communities.