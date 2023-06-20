FIR Filed Against 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Producer Asit Modi

According to a report by The Indian Express, the FIR was registered under sections 354 and 509 (Assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"Powai Police recorded the statement of the actor in connection with her sexual harassment allegations against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s producer Asit Kumarr Modi and two other members of the crew. The Police will also summon Asit Kumarr Modi soon for his statement,” Mumbai Police had earlier told The Indian Express.