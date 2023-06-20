ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tv Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019FIR Filed Against 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Producer Asit Modi

FIR Filed Against 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Producer Asit Modi

As per reports, the complaint was filed by one of the former actors of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.'

Quint Entertainment
Published
TV
1 min read
FIR Filed Against 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Producer Asit Modi
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Mumbai police have registered an FIR against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi and operation head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj.

As per reports, the complaint was filed by one of the show's actors. However, no arrests have been made yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a report by The Indian Express, the FIR was registered under sections 354 and 509 (Assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"Powai Police recorded the statement of the actor in connection with her sexual harassment allegations against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s producer Asit Kumarr Modi and two other members of the crew. The Police will also summon Asit Kumarr Modi soon for his statement,” Mumbai Police had earlier told The Indian Express.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Modi has denied all the allegations. “We will take legal action as she is trying to defame me and the show both. Since we terminated her services, she is making these baseless allegations,” the producer shared in a statement.

Also Read

Taarak Mehta Actor Accuses Producer of Sexual Harassment; He Denies Allegations

Taarak Mehta Actor Accuses Producer of Sexual Harassment; He Denies Allegations

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and tv

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×