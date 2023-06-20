FIR Filed Against 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Producer Asit Modi

Mumbai police have registered an FIR against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi and operation head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj.
As per reports, the complaint was filed by one of the show's actors. However, no arrests have been made yet.
According to a report by The Indian Express, the FIR was registered under sections 354 and 509 (Assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
"Powai Police recorded the statement of the actor in connection with her sexual harassment allegations against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s producer Asit Kumarr Modi and two other members of the crew. The Police will also summon Asit Kumarr Modi soon for his statement,” Mumbai Police had earlier told The Indian Express.
However, Modi has denied all the allegations. “We will take legal action as she is trying to defame me and the show both. Since we terminated her services, she is making these baseless allegations,” the producer shared in a statement.
