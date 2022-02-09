Ekta Kapoor Reacts to Claims of Tejasswi Winning Bigg Boss 15 Due to 'Naagin 6'
People claimed that Tejasswi won Bigg Boss 15 as she had bagged the lead role in Naagin 6.
Naagin producer Ekta Kapoor has reacted to claims of Tejasswi Prakash winning Bigg Boss 15 because she bagged the lead role in the show. Tejasswi was announced as the new face for Naagin 6 during the Bigg Boss finale episode. Since then there have been allegations of the Salman Khan-hosted show being 'fixed' because she was chosen for another top show on the same channel.
Now, speaking to The Times of India, Ekta said that she never met Tejasswi before signing her for Naagin 6.
"I don't think I have the power to tell a channel that I want this girl as my next Naagin. I found her pretty, she clearly had a lot of love from the audience and I connected to her when I saw her and that's all that made her win. Poor girl she has to constantly defend herself".Ekta Kapoor, Producer
Ekta added, "There's something about her eyes, and I had to cast her. I've never met her except this show, and when I gave her a narration now, I knew she would win when she got my evil eye, it went from Raqesh to Karan to her. I knew she would win. I felt there was some kind of luck that went to her. More than that I've done nothing."
