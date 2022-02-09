Ekta Kapoor Reacts to Claims of Tejasswi Winning Bigg Boss 15 Due to 'Naagin 6'

Naagin producer Ekta Kapoor has reacted to claims of Tejasswi Prakash winning Bigg Boss 15 because she bagged the lead role in the show. Tejasswi was announced as the new face for Naagin 6 during the Bigg Boss finale episode. Since then there have been allegations of the Salman Khan-hosted show being 'fixed' because she was chosen for another top show on the same channel.

Now, speaking to The Times of India, Ekta said that she never met Tejasswi before signing her for Naagin 6.