'A Dream Come True': Actor Tejasswi Prakash Wins 'Bigg Boss 15'
While Pratik Sehajpal was declared the first runner-up, Karan Kundrra finished third.
TV actor Tejasswi Prakash beat actor-model Pratik Sehajpal to take home the Bigg Boss 15 winner's trophy on Saturday. She also won a Rs 40 lakh cash prize. While Pratik was declared the first runner-up, Karan Kundrra finished third. Actor Shamita Shetty secured the fourth place, while choreographer Nishant Bhat opted out of the finale race and took home Rs 10 lakh, finishing on the fifth spot.
Tejasswi took to social media to express her happiness. She thanked her fans for supporting her throughout. "Thank you #TejaTroops and everyone who made this dream come true! A dream come true after 4 months of a very challenging journey! The trophy comes home!!! #BiggBoss15 #BiggBoss #TejasswiPrakash".
During the show, Tejasswi and Karan fell in love with each other, and the couple became a favourite of the fans.
The guests for the Bigg Boss 15 finale were Gehraiyaan actors Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The finale was also attended by former Bigg Boss winners, including Gauahar Khan, Urvashi Dholakia, Gautam Gulati, Rubina Dilaik and Shweta Tiwari.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.