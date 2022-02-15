Ekta Kapoor Announces Re-Run of 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'

There's good news for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fans. Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the re-run of one of the longest -running television shows. The show premiered in 2000, and after over 1800 episodes in eight years, it went off-air.

Sharing a promo of the show Ekta wrote, "Is promo ki ek jhalak dekh kar hi saari puraani yaadein tazaa ho gayi. Today, as I look back, I recall every memory, every moment that made this show a most loved one! Usi pyaar ke saath judiye is safar se dobaara. Budhvaar se, harr roz, shaam 5 baje, sirf StarPlus par."

