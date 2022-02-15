Ekta Kapoor Announces Re-Run of 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi ran for over 1800 episodes.
There's good news for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fans. Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the re-run of one of the longest -running television shows. The show premiered in 2000, and after over 1800 episodes in eight years, it went off-air.
Sharing a promo of the show Ekta wrote, "Is promo ki ek jhalak dekh kar hi saari puraani yaadein tazaa ho gayi. Today, as I look back, I recall every memory, every moment that made this show a most loved one! Usi pyaar ke saath judiye is safar se dobaara. Budhvaar se, harr roz, shaam 5 baje, sirf StarPlus par."
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi had Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay in the lead as Tulsi and Mihir respectively. Amar was later replaced by Ronit Roy. The show also starred Mandira Bedi, Jaya Bhattacharya, Ketki Dave, Apara Mehta, Kamalika Guha, Aman Verma, Hiten Tejwani, Mouni Roy, and Sumeet Sachdev among others.
