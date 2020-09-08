Big Boss Season 14 to Start on 3rd Oct, What's Different This Time
Bigg Boss Season 14 to start on 3 October. Here are the special measures the channel is taking for a smooth run.
Colors TV is all set to return with the fourteenth season of Bigg Boss starting 3 October. However, owing to the spread of COVID, the channel is looking at taking some special measure. The show will have a mix of celebrities and commoners in the new season of Bigg Boss. Once the contestants sign the contract, they will be in quaratine for a while before they enter the house.
Reportedly, the concept of the show is designed to give the contestants an experience of the world pre-lockdown. When a contestant wins the task they will be able to make the most of the in-house mall, mini-theatre, spa and a styled restaurant corner in the house.
Last month, Colors released a few teasers featuring host Salman Khan. In the first video, Salman was seen working on a field and said that while the lockdown acted as a speed breaker in everyone’s lives, ‘par ab scene paltega’.
In the second teaser, Salman was sitting in an empty cinema hall saying, “Manoranjan pe 2020 ne uthaya prashan, denge utar, manate hue jashan. Ab scene paltega, Kyunki Bigg Boss denge 2020 ko jawab.”
