Big Boss Season 14 to Start on 3rd Oct, What's Different This Time

Last month, Colors released a few teasers featuring host Salman Khan. In the first video, Salman was seen working on a field and said that while the lockdown acted as a speed breaker in everyone’s lives, ‘par ab scene paltega’.

In the second teaser, Salman was sitting in an empty cinema hall saying, “Manoranjan pe 2020 ne uthaya prashan, denge utar, manate hue jashan. Ab scene paltega, Kyunki Bigg Boss denge 2020 ko jawab.”