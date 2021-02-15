Revealed! Contract Details of 'Bigg Boss' Contestants
All you need to know about the terms of the contract of Bigg Boss contestants.
Is 'Bigg Boss' fixed?
How much does a 'Bigg Boss' contestant get paid?
Who is the highest-paid contestant this year?
How much is one fined for breach of contract?
What counts as breach of contract?
What does the contract say?
These aren't my questions but they are frequently asked by fans on social media platforms. People have these same questions every year, but they haven't received satisfactory answers yet. Now, The Quint answers these questions for you.
Let's start with: How long is the 'Bigg Boss' contract?
You might feel that once contestants enter the house they only cook, clean, perform certain tasks and fight. But that's not it. The truth is, before entering the house, everyone has to sigh a 120-page-long contract with the Colors channel.
What is the signing amount for a 'Bigg Boss' contestant?
This one is a little complicated. Every contestant's signing amount is different. It is based on who is more popular. The more famous you are the more money you get.
Let me explain how the amount is decided upon. You must have heard contestants saying "iska minimum guarantee itna hai". It means that either one leaves in two weeks or stays in the house till the finale to get the fixed amount. For example, if a contestant completes five weeks, he/she will get an amount which is guaranteed. If someone crosses five weeks, then the payment is made on a weekly basis. It's called 'weekly consideration'.
Who are the highest-paid contestants this year?
The highest-paid contestants this year are Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin. Why? Because they are more popular than the others. Sources told The Quint that Rubina is getting paid around Rs 5 lakhs per week, while her husband Abhinav Shukla is earning around Rs 1.5 lakhs. Jasmin is getting around Rs 3-4 lakhs, while Rahul Vaidya is being paid around Rs 1 lakh per week.
However, the contestants who charged hefty amounts were the 'seniors', who were part of the show during the first few weeks. Siddharth Shukla apparently charged around Rs 32 lakhs. On the other hand, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan were apparently paid Rs 25 and 20 lakhs respectively.
What is the tenure of the contract?
Tenure means how long you are bound to the contract you have signed. In the case of Bigg Boss it's 100 days, the time that the contestants are inside the house. Other than that, the contract mentions that they have to be available for promo shoots, promotions, the finale and interviews.
What does the contract say about revealing one's identity to the media?
Why do you think no one gets to know the names of the confirmed Bigg Boss contestants till the very last minute? Of course, there are articles that provide tentative lists, but they are all guesswork. That's because the contract says that the contestants cannot reveal that they have been confirmed, either through social media or otherwise.
What is breach of contract? What are the consequences of breach of contract?
A breach of contract means breaking the rules one has signed for. For instance, a contestant has to stay in the house unless eliminated. If he/she decides to flout this rule and leave the house, that person has to pay a hefty fine of Rs 2 crore to the channel.
How do contestants get new clothes every week?
You must be thinking - how do these people fit clothes for 100 days in those tiny suitcases? And how do they get designer clothes every weekend? Well, every week they receive new clothes. Either the designers send them or their families. And if the contestants require items such as makeup or medicines they can tell on the cameras, and the things get sent to them.
Is 'Bigg Boss' Fixed?
No, the show is not fixed or scripted. No one is asked to put on a certain identity in the house just for entertainment, nor is the winner pre-decided. When the viewers vote, an external auditor is brought in to check them so that there isn't a risk of manipulation by the production house. Only in case of double evictions it is the channel or producers' decision.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.