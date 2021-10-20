Bigg Boss 15: Housemates Vote Out Vidhi Pandya And Donal Bisht

In the latest Bigg Boss 15 episode, two contestants had to leave the show. Vidhi Pandya and Donal Bisht got eliminated by the housemates.

Bigg Boss reprimanded the contestants for breaking rules and not following the given orders. As a result, Bigg Boss punished them by locking the main BB house. All the participants who were allowed to stay inside the main house had to pack their bags and move to the jungle area.