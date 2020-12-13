Bigg Boss: Reports Suggest Vikas Gupta Evicted For Pushing Arshi
'Bigg Boss 14' is hosted by Salman Khan.
The Bigg Boss house is full of drama. The latest development is that Vikas Gupta, who entered the house as a 'challenger', has been evicted due to physical violence. Vikas reportedly pushed another Bigg Boss contestant, Arshi Khan, and was asked to leave the house as physical violence is against Bigg Boss rules.
This isn't the first time Arshi and Vikas have gotten into an uncomfortable situation. In the previous episode also Vikas and Arshi broke into a fight. It was Eijaz Khan who intervened and handled the situation. Vikas was heard saying, "How dare you! Are you mad? She is hitting me.” While Arshi yelled, “Don’t touch me!”
In a recent episode, Salman Khan and Arshi also got involved in a heated argument where she accused him of making fun of her. Salman then tried to address the issue when Arshi took a step back and said she was joking. Salman then felt offended and said that it would be better if he doesn't speak to her.
In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 14, the house seems to collectively gang up against Rakhi Sawant.
The video begins with Salman Khan briefing Rakhi Sawant and the housemates about the game. Salman will ask Rakhi Sawant some questions, if the participants are unhappy or disagree with her answer, then something will fall on Sawant as punishment.
