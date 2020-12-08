'Bigg Boss 14': Rahul Vaidya Issues Statement After Abrupt Exit
The singer said he couldn't continue with the show because he was "homesick".
Rahul Vaidya shared a message for his fans on social media after his voluntary exit from the Bigg Boss house. The singer wrote,
"To all my fans and well-wishers, this journey that I embarked upon has been nothing short of a dream. From the trends to all the messages I received… you all made me feel so loved. I'm so glad that I could entertain you all and seeing your response has made me realise how huge our fandom has become. Your relentless love, support and admiration have been overwhelming and I can't thank you all enough. Big love and blessings to you all."Rahul Vaidya, Singer
Rahul announced that he was quitting Bigg Boss on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the reality show which aired on 6 December. He chose to leave despite host Salman Khan revealing to him that he was one of the season 14 finalists. Saying he was "homesick", Rahul apologized to his fans, Salman and the makers of the show. "I am sorry if I am upsetting my fans but this I do not think I can stay here without my family. Another thing is that I do not have any strong bond with anyone, someone with whom I can share my feelings. I find it worthless staying in a situation like this," he said.
Former Bigg Boss contestants such as Kamya Panjabi, Gauhar Khan and Shefali Bagga expressed their support for Rahul on Twitter. They said that while they understood his reasons for quitting the show, they were rooting for him to stay till the end.
Here's how they reacted:
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.