‘BB14’ Day13: Sidharth Shukla Vs Hina Khan, Guess Who Wins? 

Eijaz Khan, Nishant Singh Malkhani and Pavitra Punia emerge as winners after a tumultuous and highly competitive ball selection assignment the day before. Now the trio has the chance to take their personal belongings out from the BB Mall. The challenge begins the next day and the remaining contestants are partnered to complete the assignment.

Jasmin who was frustrated the day before and lost hope of getting her stuff back from the mall gets highly charged with the job. Rubina, Abhinav and Siddharth Shukla boost her morale and tell her to give it her all in her upcoming clash against Nikki Tamboli.