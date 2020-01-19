Kartik, Sara Recreate Sidharth-Shehnaz Romance in BB House

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan will be seen entering the Bigg Boss 13 house to promote their upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal, in the Sunday episode of Weekend Ka Vaar.

In keeping with the theme of their film, which is a love story directed by Imtiaz Ali, Sara and Kartik will be seen mimicking the much-talked about romances inside the house. First up they recreate a scene of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill’s romance where Sara plays Sidharth while Kartik plays Shehnaz.

The duo will also be seen enacting a conversation between Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra.