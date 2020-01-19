Kartik, Sara Recreate Sidharth-Shehnaz Romance in BB House
Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan will be seen entering the Bigg Boss 13 house to promote their upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal, in the Sunday episode of Weekend Ka Vaar.
In keeping with the theme of their film, which is a love story directed by Imtiaz Ali, Sara and Kartik will be seen mimicking the much-talked about romances inside the house. First up they recreate a scene of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill’s romance where Sara plays Sidharth while Kartik plays Shehnaz.
The duo will also be seen enacting a conversation between Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra.
Sara and Kartik will also get the contestants compete with each other in pairs. Sidharth and Asim will be pitched against each other in a thumka contest. Shenaz and Arti Singh will have to compete in an animal mimicry competition.
The duo will also give a behind the scenes tour of the Bigg Boss house, where they will show the editing room, hidden cameras and Salman Khan’s room. Kartik will also mentioned how Shehnaz had jumped on him the last time he had visited the house for the promotions of Pati Patni Aur Woh.
Yesterday’s episode saw Vindu Dara Singh, Karan Singh Grover and Gautam Gulati enter the house and offer their opinion on each of the contestants as they were frozen by Bigg Boss.
