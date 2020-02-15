Paras Chhabra Quits Bigg Boss 13, Top 5 Contestants Get Reward

According to reports from the sets of the show, Paras Chhabra is all set to quit the show after accepting 10 lakh from the makers. The offer was presented by Bigg Boss to the contestants and apparently Paras has opted for it. The reports from the sets also suggest that Arti Singh has been evicted leaving the top four contestants to be Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami Desai.

Also the top 5 contestants will be getting a reward from Bigg Boss in the form of a holiday to Yas Island in Dubai.