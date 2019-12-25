Jay, Jasmine Bhasin, Nimrit Enter ‘BB13’ in Christmas Special
In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 several celebrities enter the house to celebrate Christmas with the contestants.
All the contestants unanimously agree to wear red to pump up the celebration. Bigg Boss throws a surprise for the housemates by inviting special guests in the form of Jay Bhanushali, Arjun Bijlani, Rubina Dilaik, Nimrit Kaur and Jasmine Bhasin.
The guests enter the house one by one, as a part of a task. The house is divided into team A and team B. Both the teams get a special Chinese menu and are asked to run a Chinese stall while feeding the guests. The team that makes the maximum profit will win the task.
Rubina Dilaik and Nimrit Kaur are the first guests to enter the house. Greeting them with a warm welcome, the teams begin with talking about their foods’ specialty and drawing their attention to their respective stalls. Impressed by both the teams, Rubina and Nimrit find it tough time to decide the winner.
After that, Arjun Bijlani and Jay Bhanushali enter the house and make the housemates perform funny acts while crowing the best entertainer with the entertainer cap. Arjun demands Sidharth Shukla to lift a dumbbell in one hand and feed him with the other. Jay, on the other hand, makes Shehnaz describe the specialties of the dish in English which turns into a laughter riot. Since it also happens to be Jay's birthday, the housemates sing the birthday song for him.
Up next, Jasmine Bhasin enters the house. Sidharth is extremely happy to meet his former co-star and gives her a tight hug. Rashami also greets Jasmine, but looking at her equation with Sidharth, she starts giving her a cold shoulder. For the task, Jasmine demands some spicy food from both the teams and asks team A's girls to take her on a tour of the house.
Sidharth asks Jasmine to clarify Rashami’s claim that he used to favour Jasmin. In her reply, she asks the two to let bygones be bygones and focus on the game instead. Jasmine also confesses that she is a tad bit jealous of Shehnaz for she shares a strong bond Sidharth, similar to what she used to share with him in the past.
Before the arrival of the guest the captaincy task keeps the housemates busy. And they decide to play against the rules once again. The scientists Sidharth, Paras, Aarti, Shefali Jariwala and Rashami refuse to set their robots free as it indicates their exit from the captaincy race. Despite multiple warnings from ‘sanchalk’ of the task, the scientists lend a deaf ear to him, making Bigg Boss put the task on hold once again, albeit this time with a warning that the entire house will have to face the repercussions.