Jay, Jasmine Bhasin, Nimrit Enter ‘BB13’ in Christmas Special

In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 several celebrities enter the house to celebrate Christmas with the contestants.

All the contestants unanimously agree to wear red to pump up the celebration. Bigg Boss throws a surprise for the housemates by inviting special guests in the form of Jay Bhanushali, Arjun Bijlani, Rubina Dilaik, Nimrit Kaur and Jasmine Bhasin.

The guests enter the house one by one, as a part of a task. The house is divided into team A and team B. Both the teams get a special Chinese menu and are asked to run a Chinese stall while feeding the guests. The team that makes the maximum profit will win the task.