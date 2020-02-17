‘Bigg Boss’ 13: Asim, Himanshi and Rashmi Party After Show Ends
The 13th season of reality show Bigg Boss came to an end on Saturday, 15 February, with Siddharth Shukla being announced as the winner and Asim Riaz as the first runner-up. Despite all the drama in the house, the housemates seem to have forged close bonds, and Asim Riaz, his brother Umar, Himanshi Khurrana and Rashmi Desai were seen partying together.
In a video shared on Instagram, Rashmi can be seen gorging on white sauce pasta and cheekily says, “Mehnat ka pasta hai, chori ka nahi.” While she was still in the Bigg Boss house, she was accused of stealing pasta and gorging on it with Vishal Aditya Singh. This incident made her the target of many jibes from Siddharth Shukla.
Asim Riaz went live on social media. He addressed his fans and thanked them for their consistent support. Himanshi Khurrana documented fun bits of the evening which she shared on her Instagram stories.
Bigg Boss 13 was one of the longest and most controversial seasons of the reality TV show. The show concluded in a grand finale with Sidharth and Asim having a dance off to the song ‘Ghamand Kar’ and Shehnaz, Paras and Mahira grooving to ‘Dheeme Dheeme’ from Pati, Patni Aur Woh. Host Salman Khan also took the stage and relived his memories from the Big Boss house.
