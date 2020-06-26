Weeks after obtaining permission from the Maharashtra CM for the resumption of film and television shoots, a lot of television shows and soaps have resumed their productions.On Friday, Colors’ Naagin 4 and Pavitra Bhagya, Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya, SAB TV’s Bhakarwadi, Star Bharat’s RadhKrishn and &TV’s Santoshi Maa and Ek Mahanayak Dr B R Ambedkar started filming. These resumed after months of a pause due to the coronavirus lockdown. New episodes of the shows are expected to air from July.Naagin 4 actor Nia Sharma took to Instagram to share photos from her vanity room. She wrote, “Cut to- 3 months later… back to set, my Vanityyyyyyyyyyyyy!! #naagin4 (Jaan hatheli pe lekar)”Nine TV Shoots Scheduled to Begin Today Now Stand CancelledBhakharwadi producer JD Majethia took to social media to share an innovative manner in which the team has introduced social distancing. In a video, the cast and crew can be seen carrying umbrellas that create space between peopleBefore going on floors, some production houses arranged mock drills to get their teams accustomed to the new normal. Every member in the team of RadhaKrishn was even put under a minimum seven-day self-isolation before they entered the set in Umergaon.Kinshuk Vaidya, who plays Arjun in the show, said in a statement, “It feels great to be back on the set and shoot, as we had left abruptly due to the lockdown. Our makers and producers have made sure to look after everyone’s safety. In terms of calling us a week in advance and keeping us in isolation, to constantly having a regime of sanitization processes, everything has been looked after. In fact, the moment we are done with a shot, all of us immediately get ourselves sanitized and go and put on a mask.”Sony Pictures Networks India Gears Up to Resume Production We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.