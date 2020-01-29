Bear Grylls Shares Photo With Rajinikanth From ‘Man vs Wild’ Sets
Rajinikanth is all set to debut on TV with Bear Grylls’ show Man vs Wild. He shot for the episode in the forests of Bandipur in Karnataka. Now, Grylls has taken to Twitter to share a photo with Rajinikanth, which was accompanied by a message.
“After our episode with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India helped create a bit of TV history, (3.6 billion impressions), superstar Rajinikanth joins me next, as he makes his TV debut on our new show #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls.”
To which Rajinikanth replied,
On Tuesday, 28 January, Rajinikanth was injured during the shoot of an upcoming episode of Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls, reported ANI. The actor suffered minor injuries. He later clarified that he sustained scratches due to thorns and said he did not have any major wounds.
“I have finished the shooting of episode of 'Man vs Wild'. I have not received any wounds, but just scratches due to little thorns, that's it. I am alright,” he told reporters at Chennai airport after the shoot, news agency ANI reported.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also featured in the show some time back.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )