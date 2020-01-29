Bear Grylls Shares Photo With Rajinikanth From ‘Man vs Wild’ Sets

On Tuesday, 28 January, Rajinikanth was injured during the shoot of an upcoming episode of Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls, reported ANI. The actor suffered minor injuries. He later clarified that he sustained scratches due to thorns and said he did not have any major wounds.

“I have finished the shooting of episode of 'Man vs Wild'. I have not received any wounds, but just scratches due to little thorns, that's it. I am alright,” he told reporters at Chennai airport after the shoot, news agency ANI reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also featured in the show some time back.