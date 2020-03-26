Alt Balaji Web Series Replace Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya
As film and television production has come to a halt from 19 March because a nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of the coronavirus, TV channels will be replacing many of popular running shows with other content.
The lack of fresh episodes has thrown a tough challenge to the GEC’s (General Entertainment Channels), to continue engaging the audience that is confined at home, and looking to their television, along with online streaming platforms, for their entertainment.
ZEE TV will now air three web series from Ekta Kapoor’s Alt Balaji (video on demand platform) between the 9 pm and 11 pm slots. And the show will bring some popular television actors back on prime time.
The content in the prime time slot will now be different from what daily soap viewers are generally used to. Karle Tu Bhi Mohabbat is about a struggling superstar (Ram Kapoor) recovering from his addiction to alcohol, and his new counselor (Sakshi Tanwar).
Baarish is the story of a Gujarati businessman (Sharman) and a Maharashtrian girl (Asha Negi). The two have contrasting values and personalities, but are pushed into a marriage by the families. Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain is a love triangle between a chartered accountant Rohit (Ronit Roy), his wife Poonam (Gurdeep Kohli) and an interior designer Ananya (Mona Singh).
Meanwhile Star Plus is banking on their brand new show Maharaja Ki Jai Ho to keep the audience interested at 9 pm, the slot which was supposed to go to Rupali Ganguly-starrer Anupamaa, which was postponed due to lack of episodes.
Colors TV is banking on the repeats of Bigg Boss 13 from 9 pm to 10 pm.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)