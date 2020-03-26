Alt Balaji Web Series Replace Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya

As film and television production has come to a halt from 19 March because a nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of the coronavirus, TV channels will be replacing many of popular running shows with other content.

The lack of fresh episodes has thrown a tough challenge to the GEC’s (General Entertainment Channels), to continue engaging the audience that is confined at home, and looking to their television, along with online streaming platforms, for their entertainment.

ZEE TV will now air three web series from Ekta Kapoor’s Alt Balaji (video on demand platform) between the 9 pm and 11 pm slots. And the show will bring some popular television actors back on prime time.