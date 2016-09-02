The Rise of Chiyaan Vikram: Two Decades and Counting

This is the refrain of entertainment. From anyone who’s anyone in the industry, to every nobody on the streets gives the same answer when asked what kind of movie he expects to see – ‘Ethavathu Different-a’.

And so, when a story named Dhruva Natchathiram (Pole Star) launches a 3-minute long 'teaser' and then a trailer from Gautham Vasudev Menon's debut with Vikram, the 'different-a' tag is checked.

But while the said movie lies in limbo, Saamy2 a feather on his cap. It’s the sequel to Saamy (2003).