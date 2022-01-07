Thriller Fans, If You're Not On Voot Select, You're Missing Out Big Time!
There's no such thing as 'too many thrillers'.
Remember that famous Michael Corleone line from The Godfather 3 - "Just when I think I'm out, they pull me back in"? That's pretty much how I feel about Voot Select pulling me back into the world of binge-watching. As a self-confessed binge fiend, let's just say attempts were made on my part to somewhat get my life in order and not succumb to the pleasures of the small screen. Spoiler alert: all futile. Thanks to Voot Select. Their amazing platter of meticulously-curated thriller shows, has ensured that my winter shall mostly be spent cooped up in my room, cozy under my blanket, gorging on one show after the other. This is what the menu looks like.
#1 Your Honor (Crime/Drama)
Bryan Cranston, an acting legend who needs no introduction, plays the role of a judge who has to walk the gray path, once he learns that his own teenage son has accidentally killed another person in a hit-and-run collision. It’s a grim story that brilliantly tackles the whole personal vs professional debate. The cherry on top is that it features Cranston.
#2 Evil (Supernatural thriller)
A forensic psychologist teams up with a Catholic seminarian and a technophile to investigate cases where you’re not sure if the perpetrator is insane or possessed. Evil peaks when it teases its viewers and makes them test their own beliefs or biases, using a constant barrage of edge-of-the-seat moments.
#3 The Twilight Zone (Supernatural anthology)
Just like the original series, the 2019 reboot of The Twilight Zone is a dream buffet for supernatural thriller fans. Each episode of the anthology series is a different story, addressing such subjects as supernatural occurrences, racism, social issues, misinformation in the press, alien invasions, and immigration, with an unusual and mind-bending twist in each. Featuring a delightfully talented bunch of names like Jordan Peele, Kumail Nanjiani, Zazie Beetz, John Cho, this is one new adaptation you cannot miss!
#4 FBI (Crime drama)
While the FBI has featured in many fictional plotlines in American pop culture, no other movie or show has managed to capture the daily grind of the federal officers as this show has. The show's strong points are its cast and its many nail-biting story arcs.
#5 Why Women Kill (Dark comedy)
The second season of this acclaimed dark comedy is special because, despite the success of the first one, it totally reinvents itself by avoiding some of the tropes that made the show work. Yeah, it's a risk, but one that totally pays off. This season is all about a suburban "frump" in post-World War America, who wants to belong in her glamorous neighbourhood garden club, and the lengths she'll go to to make it happen. While the first season was about three women, this one has one protagonist, and yet, the body count is higher.
#6 Yellowjackets (Psychological horror, coming-of-age)
A group of young and talented teenage soccer players suffers a plane crash in the northern wilderness, and the survivors end up doing some ghastly things, well, to survive. 25 years later, as they’re living seemingly ordinary lives, the past comes back as a consequence of their actions.
#7 4400 (Sci-fi mystery)
A reboot of the classic The 4400, the latest retelling of the story shows the mystery event from a predominantly black perspective. What is the mystery event you ask? Marginalized missing persons from the past years suddenly appear in 2021 Detroit, with no memory of what happened to them, and no idea about how much time has passed.
#8 Nancy Drew (Mystery thriller)
Literature’s most famous small town girl slash amateur detective Nancy Drew is back, and this time, on the small screen. The brilliant former teenage detective known for solving mysteries, finds herself reluctantly drawn into a homicide case connecting to her family. This leads her to resume her old career with the assistance of a group of close friends, the Drew Crew.
#9 CSI: Vegas (Forensic thriller)
Starting more than 20 years after the premiere of the classic CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, CSI: Vegas is a must-watch for anyone who just couldn’t get enough of what is perhaps TV’s best forensic thriller. This one follows similar tropes and styles, and yet manages to etch out a space of its own by tackling more topical subjects.
#10 Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol (Theological thriller)
An origin story of Robert Langdon, the famous protagonist of Dan Brown’s classic novels, The Da Vinci Code, Angels and Demons, and Inferno, this action-adventure features some enigmatic storytelling along with some great performances from its cast, including that of famous stand-up comedian Eddie Izzard.
#11 Dexter: New Blood (Crime thriller)
We saved the most-anticipated one for the last because we really want Dexter fans to watch this. Dexter seemed to have dropped off the face of the Earth at the end of the original series. Now, years have passed, and under a new identity, our favourite “serial killer with a just cause” has been living the quiet life in a remote small town. But this is Dexter we’re talking about - where he goes, the trail of blood follows. Michael C. Hall reprises his role as the serial killer in hiding, and believe us, you don’t want to miss this!
So, there you go folks - a list of amazing thrillers to keep you warm this winter. So get your fluffy comforters out, as you’ll need a lot of comforting once you get through Voot Select’s brilliantly curated selection of international shows.
