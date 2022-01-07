Thriller Fans, If You're Not On Voot Select, You're Missing Out Big Time!

Remember that famous Michael Corleone line from The Godfather 3 - "Just when I think I'm out, they pull me back in"? That's pretty much how I feel about Voot Select pulling me back into the world of binge-watching. As a self-confessed binge fiend, let's just say attempts were made on my part to somewhat get my life in order and not succumb to the pleasures of the small screen. Spoiler alert: all futile. Thanks to Voot Select. Their amazing platter of meticulously-curated thriller shows, has ensured that my winter shall mostly be spent cooped up in my room, cozy under my blanket, gorging on one show after the other. This is what the menu looks like.

#1 Your Honor (Crime/Drama)

Bryan Cranston, an acting legend who needs no introduction, plays the role of a judge who has to walk the gray path, once he learns that his own teenage son has accidentally killed another person in a hit-and-run collision. It’s a grim story that brilliantly tackles the whole personal vs professional debate. The cherry on top is that it features Cranston.