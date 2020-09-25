‘Our Cultural World is Poorer’: PM Modi on ‘Paadum Nila’ SPB

Legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, fondly called SPB, breathed his last on 25 September. He was 74 years old. In the first week of August, he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was in home quarantine. He then chose to get himself hospitalised and his condition deteriorated around 23 September.



His son, SP Charan, addressed the media on Friday afternoon and said, "My dad breathed his last at 1:04 pm. Thank you everyone for your prayers. My dad will live long till his fans remember him."

Condolences and sweet words reminiscing the singer’s work and personality has been pouring in.