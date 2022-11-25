ADVERTISEMENT

‘4 Years’ in Theatres to ‘Kantara’ on OTT : South Films to Watch This Weekend

Here is a comprehensive list of films from the South you can watch this weekend.

Soundarya Athimuthu
Published
South Cinema
4 min read
i

From 4 Years to Kantara, here is a comprehensive list of films from the South you can watch this weekend.

Kantara

A still from Kantara

Photo: Twitter

Despite having a modest budget of Rs.15 crore, the global gross collections of Rishab Shetty’s Kantara surpassed Rs.400 crore in less than two months. The blockbuster from Kannada is streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 24 November post its massively successful theatrical run. The film is currently streaming in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages.

Agent Kannayiram 

A still from Agent Kannayiram 

Photo: Twitter

Agent Kannayiram is the Tamil remake of Telugu hit, Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya starring Navin Polishetty.

The film is a comedy thriller which revolves around a small-time detective. Directed by Manoj Beedha, this Tamil flick stars Santhanam and Riya Suman, and releases in theatres on 25 November.

Prince

A still from Prince

Photo: Twitter

Directed by Jathiratnalu fame Anudeep, Sivakarthikeyan's rom-com, Prince explored the love between an Indian man and a British woman. The film hit theatres in Diwali on 21 October and it will stream on Disney + Hotstar from 25 November.

Shefeekkhinte Santhosham 

A still from Shefeekkhinte Santhosham 

Photo: Twitter

Directed by Anup Pandalam, this movie stars Unni Mukundan, and Manoj K Jayan. The lead star, Unni Mukundan, who was recently seen in Samantha’s Yashoda, turns singer for Shefeekkinte Santhosham. The Malayalam film hits theatres on 25 November.

Kaari

A still from Kaari

Photo: Twitter

Set in a rural backdrop, Kaari is a Tamil action drama. Directed by Hemanth, the film features Sasikumar and Ammu Abhirami in the lead and releases on 25 November.

Love Today

A still from Love Today

Photo: Youtube

Love Today was released in Tamil on 4 November. The film was directed by Pradeep Ranganathan who is known for his superhit film Comali starring Jayam Ravi. Backed by AGS Entertainment, Pradeep also made his acting debut in Love Today. Following the box office success in Tamil, the film is now dubbed in Telugu and released on 25 November.

4 Years 

A still from 4 Years 

Photo: Youtube

4 years is Priya Varrier and Sarjano Khalid’s simple, sweet romantic drama directed by Ranjith Sankar.This Malayalam film releases in theatres from 25 November.

Pattathu Arasan

A still from Pattathu Arasan

Photo: Twitter

Pattathu Arasan is a fusion of family and sports drama directed by A. Sarkunam. This Tamil movie stars Atharvaa Murali, Radhika Sarathkumar, and Rajkiran and has a theatrical release on 25 November.

Coffee

Poster of Coffee

Photo: Twitter

The movie covers a sister's search for her missing brother in the midst of corruption and human trafficking. Directed by debutant Sai Krishna, the film features Ineya, Rahul Dev and Mugdha. On 27 November, at 2pm, Colors Tamil will air the direct television premiere of the movie.

Tripple riding

A still from Tripple riding

Photo: Twitter

Starring: Golden Star Ganesh, Aditi Prabhudeva, Megha Shetty, Rachana Inder and others, Triple Riding is directed by HA Mahesh Gowda. The Kannada film hits theatres on 25 November.

Raymo 

A still from Raymo 

Photo: Twitter

Directed by Pawadan Wadeyar, this film features Rajesh Natranga and Ishan. The Kannada film is a romantic action entertainer which releases in theatres on 25 November.

Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam 

A still from Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam 

Photo: Twitter

The story revolves around a teacher and a village election. Directed by AR Mohan, the Telugu movie stars Allari Naresh and Kayal Anandhi. After being postponed earlier, the film finally hits theatres on 25 November.

