Telugu Short Film 'Manasanamaha' Enters Guinness World Records

Manasanamaha, the Telugu short film which released in 2020, has entered the Guinness World Records in 2022 as the short film with the highest number of awards.

Manasanamaha, which translates to "Salutations to the Mind" is a coming- of-age film about relationships. Popular South Indian stars, including Anushka Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna, have showered praises on the movie.