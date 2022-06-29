Telugu Short Film 'Manasanamaha' Enters Guinness World Records
Deepak Reddy's 'Manasanamaha' has won 513 awards and entered the Guinness World Records.
Manasanamaha, the Telugu short film which released in 2020, has entered the Guinness World Records in 2022 as the short film with the highest number of awards.
Manasanamaha, which translates to "Salutations to the Mind" is a coming- of-age film about relationships. Popular South Indian stars, including Anushka Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna, have showered praises on the movie.
Manasanamaha stars Viraj Ashwin, Drishika Chander, Srivalli Raghavendar and Prithvi Sharma in important roles. Bankrolled by Gajjala Shilpa and directed by Deepak Reddy, the 16-minute-36-seconds film was screened at several film festivals, including the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Bengaluru International Short Film Festival and San Francisco Frozen Film Festival. It has also been nominated for an Oscar in the Live-Action Short category. This Telugu short has amassed an impressive 513 national and international awards, including the Best Short Film award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival.
Congratulating the team, Major actor Adivi Sesh wrote on social media, "Dear Deepu, What a phenomenal achievement. A game-changing short film. I also have the pleasure of calling you a friend as well as the distributor of #Major. I can’t wait for you to shake the world with a feature film."
Manasanamaha was reportedly shot over a short span of just five days and was released in multiple languages. It is currently available on YouTube.
