'Suriya 42' Team Threatens Legal Action Against Those Leaking Pics From Set
The film is directed by Siva.
The team of Suriya's upcoming film, dubbed as Suriya 42, requested people to not leak any pictures and videos from the sets. The film is being called Suriya 42 because this is the actor's forty-second film. The actor's next project stars him opposite Disha Patani. The film is directed by Siva and the film is all set to release in 10 languages.
The production house shared a message from on its Twitter account, and captioned it, "Please don't share any shooting spot videos and photos about #Suriya42."
The statement that Studio Green released stated, "Every single work involves blood and sweat of the entire team. We want to gift the movie as a grand theatrical experience It would be great if you delete/remove the published videos or pictures. We would also like to inform that strict legal actions under ‘Copyright infringement’ will be taken against the ones who continue to do so.”"
Not much is known about the film in question but it seems to be one the biggest films starring Suriya. A promo video of the film promises a larger than life fantasy film.
