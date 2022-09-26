'Suriya 42' Team Threatens Legal Action Against Those Leaking Pics From Set

The production house shared a message from on its Twitter account, and captioned it, "Please don't share any shooting spot videos and photos about #Suriya42."

The statement that Studio Green released stated, "Every single work involves blood and sweat of the entire team. We want to gift the movie as a grand theatrical experience It would be great if you delete/remove the published videos or pictures. We would also like to inform that strict legal actions under ‘Copyright infringement’ will be taken against the ones who continue to do so.”"