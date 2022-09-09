ADVERTISEMENT

'Yashoda' Teaser: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Turns Action-Hero In This Sci-Fi Thriller

The film was shot in Telugu and Tamil.

Quint Entertainment
Published
South Cinema
1 min read

The first teaser of Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Yashoda is out. The film showcases Samantha pulling some sick punches as she fights for her survival.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yashoda is said to be a sci-fi thriller. The teaser follows a woman who is a spy and trying to escape someone or something. It remains to be seen what she is trying to escape. The teaser also reveals that she is pregnant and the doctor advices her to take care of herself but the scene is juxtaposed with her fighting off something or the other.

The film is directed by Hari–Harish. The film was shot in Telugu and Tamil. The other languages the film’s teaser has also been released in are Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. The film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh and Sampath Raj.

Also Read

Alia Bhatt, Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Others Soar Higher While Media Hits a New Low

Alia Bhatt, Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Others Soar Higher While Media Hits a New Low

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and south-cinema

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×