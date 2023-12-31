Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Salaar' Box Office Day 9: Prabhas Film Inches Towards Rs 600 Crore Globally

Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire released in theatres on 22 December.

Quint Entertainment
Published
South Cinema
1 min read
'Salaar' Box Office Day 9: Prabhas Film Inches Towards Rs 600 Crore Globally
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Prabhas' Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire has been continuing to perform well at the box office. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film released in theatres on 22 December.

On Sunday, 31 December, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan said on X that Salaar has crossed Rs 578.29 crore globally.

Also Read

'Salaar Part 1' Box Office Day 4: Prabhas-Starrer Collects Rs 250 Crore In India

'Salaar Part 1' Box Office Day 4: Prabhas-Starrer Collects Rs 250 Crore In India
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Apart from Prabhas, Salaar also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Tinnu Anand and Jagapathi Babu. Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, the film revolves around two friends Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj).

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and south-cinema

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×