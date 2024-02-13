Robbers Return Director Manikandan's National Award Medal; Leave Apology Note

In continuation of the report, Manikandan is currently living in Chennai with his family. The filmmaker's pet dog stays at his Usilampatti residence and is fed by his two friends every day.

Manikandan's friends were the first ones to find out about the robbery. When they went to feed the dog, they found out that the front doors of the house had already been opened. When they entered the house, they were shocked to see valuables missing.

The filmmaker had filed a case with the Usilampatti Police after 15 pieces of gold jewellery, Rs 1 lakh in cash, and other items went missing from his house after the robbery.

Days after the complaint, Manikandan's family members found a plastic bag hanging by their compound wall that carried the director's National Award medal along with an apology note.

“Sir, please forgive us; (we are) returning your hard work’s pay," the note read.

While the medal has been returned, the gold jewellery and other valuables still remain missing. A police investigation is currently underway to find the culprits.