ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Rajinikanth's 'Thalaivar 171' Titled 'Coolie'; Lokesh Kanagaraj Unveils Teaser

'Coolie', helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, stars Rajinikanth in the lead role.

Quint Entertainment
Published
South Cinema
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

The makers of Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 171, unveiled the film's official title and teaser on Tuesday, 23 April. The film is now called Coolie. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the upcoming action-entertainer is Rajinikanth's 171st film.

The teaser of the film pays homage to Rajinikanth's iconic roles in films like Mannan, Uzhaipaali, and Mullum Malarum, in which he played a coolie.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Have a look at the teaser here:

As per reports, Coolie is going to be the third standalone film in Kanagraj's filmography after Maanagaram and Master. The film's offical cast has not been announced yet; however, Anirudh Ravichander is expected to collaborate with Rajinikanth for the project once again.

Coolie is backed by Sun Pictures.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and south-cinema

Topics:  Rajinikanth   Coolie 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×