Rajinikanth's 'Thalaivar 171' Titled 'Coolie'; Lokesh Kanagaraj Unveils Teaser

The makers of Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 171, unveiled the film's official title and teaser on Tuesday, 23 April. The film is now called Coolie. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the upcoming action-entertainer is Rajinikanth's 171st film.

The teaser of the film pays homage to Rajinikanth's iconic roles in films like Mannan, Uzhaipaali, and Mullum Malarum, in which he played a coolie.