Rajinikanth's 'Thalaivar 171' Titled 'Coolie'; Lokesh Kanagaraj Unveils Teaser

The makers of Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 171, unveiled the film's official title and teaser on Tuesday, 23 April. The film is now called Coolie. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the upcoming action-entertainer is Rajinikanth's 171st film.
The teaser of the film pays homage to Rajinikanth's iconic roles in films like Mannan, Uzhaipaali, and Mullum Malarum, in which he played a coolie.
Have a look at the teaser here:
As per reports, Coolie is going to be the third standalone film in Kanagraj's filmography after Maanagaram and Master. The film's offical cast has not been announced yet; however, Anirudh Ravichander is expected to collaborate with Rajinikanth for the project once again.
Coolie is backed by Sun Pictures.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)