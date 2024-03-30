ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Thalaivar 171: Lokesh Kanagaraj Reveals Rajinikanth’s Stylish First-Look Poster

Fans have been speculating that Suriya's Rolex might make an appearance in Thalaivar 171.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj shared Rajinikanth’s first look poster from their upcoming film together. The yet-to-be-titled film ‘Thalaivar 171’ is the actor’s first film with Rajinikanth. The black-and-white poster features a stylish Rajinikanth whose wrists are bound with handcuffs made of gold watches. The imagery has fans wondering if Suriya’s iconic character Rolex will make an appearance in the film. 

Lokesh Kanagaraj's post on X (formerly Twitter).

(Photo Courtesy: X)

Lokesh shared the poster on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “Thalaivar 171 title reveal on April 22.”

In an announcement in September 2023, Sun Pictures had confirmed that composer Anirudh Ravichander and stunt director duo Anbariv (Anbumani and Arivumani) are part of the project. Rajinikanth was last seen in Annaatthe and Jailer. He also appeared in his daughter Aishwarya’s film Lal Salaam in an extended cameo. 

The actor is also part of TJ Gnanavel’s Vettaiyan. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s latest release Lokesh Kanagaraj has earlier directed Aviyal, Kaithi, Master, Vikram, and Leo.

Topics:  Rajinikanth   Suriya   Lokesh Kanagaraj 

