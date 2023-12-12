Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Thalaivar 170': Makers Unveil Rajinikanth’s New Film Title On His 73rd Birthday

On Rajinikanth's 73rd birthday, the title of his upcoming film Thalaivar 170 was unveiled along with a new poster.

Quint Entertainment
Published
South Cinema
1 min read
'Thalaivar 170': Makers Unveil Rajinikanth’s New Film Title On His 73rd Birthday
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The highly-anticipated announcement of actor Rajinikanth’s upcoming film title with director TJ Gnanavel was disclosed on Tuesday, 12 December. The film has been titled Vettaiyan. Lyca Productions unveiled the title with a teaser on the occasion of the superstar’s 73rd birthday.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The video begins with a shot of the actor reading a book on freedom fighter Subash Chandra Bose. We also get a look into Anirudh Ravichander's all-new intro soundtrack that plays over the iconic ‘Super Star Rajini’ introduction card. We then see the superstar, he is sporting a magnetic clip-on sunglass and with a gun, saying “When the hunt is on, the prey must fall.”

Vettaiyan boasts of an ensemble cast that includes the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh and Dushara Vijayan.

For his 171st film, the veteran is set to team up with Leo-director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Also Read

Hilarious Memes Flood The Internet On Rajinikanth's 73rd Birthday

Hilarious Memes Flood The Internet On Rajinikanth's 73rd Birthday

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and south-cinema

Topics:  Rajinikanth 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×