'My Lines Made No Sense': Priyanka Chopra On Acting In a Film She Hated

Priyanka Chopra spoke about various topics including the film she hated doing.

Priyanka Chopra is busy promoting her ongoing crime-drama show Citadel. In a recent interview, she spoke about the film she hated working on when she started acting in Bollywood films.

In a recent interview, with Prime Video, Priyanka got candid about her feelings towards an unnamed film. She said:

"I can't tell you what movie it was but I can tell you the experience was pretty hateful. I used to just wait around for hours. My lines made no sense, I was constantly a damsel, which I am kind of not. So it was tough."
Priyanka Chopra, Actor

The actor was also asked to pick between the Jonas Brothers and Harry Styles and she responded, "The band versus one person? The Jonas Brothers, are you kidding?" 

On the other end, Priyanka also starred in a romantic comedy called Love Again. She will next be seen in Heads of State and Je Le Zaraa.

