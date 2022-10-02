Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office Day 2: Mani Ratnam Film Collects Rs 150Cr Globally

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1 released on 30 September in theatres and clashed with Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan-starrer Vikram Vedha. As per reports, Ponniyin Selvan has touched the Rs 150 mark already on worldwide box office.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, "In 2 days, #PS1 has grossed more than 150 Crs at the WW Box office (sic)."