Makers Unveil Rashmika Mandanna's First Look From 'Pushpa 2' on Her Birthday

Rashmika Mandanna is celebrating her 28th birthday today (5 April). To mark her special day, the makers of Pushpa 2, took to social media to unveil the actor's first look as Srivalli.
In the poster, Rashmika could be seen a green saree, with a close up shot of her eyes.
The caption of the post read, "Wishing the nation's heartthrob 'Srivalli' aka Rashmika Mandanna a very Happy Birthday. #Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser on April 8th #PushpaMassJaathara. #Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024."
Have a look at it here:
The Pushpa franchise, headlined by Allu Arjun, is set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. In addition to the lead actors, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil along with Dhanunjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj, who will reprise their roles for the second installment of the franchise.
Pushpa 2 is directed by Sukumar and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar in association with Sukumar Writings. The film is slated to release later this year.
