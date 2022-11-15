2022, An Unkind Year for Superstar Mahesh Babu, Who Lost Three Loved Ones

Though Mahesh Babu had a professionally satisfying success with Sarkaru Vaari Paata in 2022, he has been going through an emotional setback in his personal life. He lost three important family members in very short intervals — first his brother Ramesh Babu, then his mother Indira Devi and now, his father and veteran actor, Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy has passed away this year.

Krishna remained a top movie star in Telugu cinema from the early 1960s until the late 1980s. In his 50+ year career, he has appeared in over 300 of his films and produced and directed many others.