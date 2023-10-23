ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Leo' Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay's Film Collects Rs 400 Crore Worldwide

After Master, Leo marks the second collaboration between Lokesh and Vijay.

Quint Entertainment
Published
South Cinema
1 min read
'Leo' Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay's Film Collects Rs 400 Crore Worldwide
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Thalapathy Vijay's film Leo is inching towards the Rs 450 crore mark at the global box office. As per reports, Leo has crossed Rs 400 crore ($48 million) worldwide. On Sunday (22 October), the film reportedly earned around Rs 49 crore net in India.

On the first day of its release, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial earned Rs 64.8 crore, split among four different languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada. The Tamil version earned the most, raking in Rs 48.96 crore, while the Telugu version minted Rs 12.9 crore. Earnings from the film's Hindi and Kannada versions stood at Rs 2.8 crore and Rs 14 lakh respectively. The earnings slowed on the following day, but it picked up over the weekend.

Also Read

'Leo' Review: Vijay Gives a Career-Best Performance, Lokesh Kanagaraj Doesn't

'Leo' Review: Vijay Gives a Career-Best Performance, Lokesh Kanagaraj Doesn't
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

On its third day, Saturday, Leo's earnings climbed to Rs 39.8 crore. The Tamil version dominated with Rs 32.9 crore, while the other languages made steady contributions.

After Master, Leo marks the second collaboration between Lokesh and Vijay. The film also stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, Sandy and Gautham Menon in key roles.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and south-cinema

Topics:  Actor Vijay   Leo 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×