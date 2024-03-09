'Kalki 2898 AD': Prabhas' First Look Poster and Character Name Out

Kalki 2898 AD is directed by Nag Ashwin and also stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in pivoltal roles.

Backed by Vyjayanthi Movies, the sci-fi thriller boasts an impressive budget of approximately Rs 500 crore and was reportedly shot in Hindi and Telugu simultaneously. The film is set to release in multiple languages across India on 9 May.