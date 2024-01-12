Join Us On:
Deepika Padukone, Prabhas-Starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD' Gets Release Date

The teaser of the Nag Ashwin directorial was unveiled at the San Diego Comic Con last year.

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan in lead roles, have locked its release date. It will hit theatres globally on 9 May. The actors also took to Instagram to share a poster of Kalki and announce the date.

The teaser of the Nag Ashwin directorial was unveiled at the San Diego Comic Con last year. As per a report by Variety, the budget of Kalki is around 75 million dollars, making it one of the most expensive Indian films.

Vyjayanthi Movies founder and producer C. Ashwini Dutt said in a statement, “As Vyjayanthi Movies marked its 50th year, the importance of May 9 in our cinematic journey remains evident. From the iconic Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari to the award-winning Mahanati and Maharshi, this date has etched its place in our history. Now, the release of Kalki 2898 AD featuring gifted artists like Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone marks a special moment for us and aligns with the banner’s milestone 50th year, making it even more meaningful as we continue our journey at Vyjayanthi Movies.”

