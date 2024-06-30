ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Day 3: Prabhas Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore In India

Kalki 2898 AD is directed by Nag Ashwin.

Nag Ashwin's sci-fi movie Kalki 2898 AD is having a great run at the box office. As per reports, the movie collected a whopping Rs 95.3 crore on its opening day. On Saturday, 29 June, Kalki 2898 AD raked in Rs 67.1 crore, reported Sacnilk. The film's earnings have crossed Rs 200 crore in India in three days.

In their review of the film The Quint's Pratikshya Mishra wrote, "The world building, thanks to director Ashwin and production designer Nitin Zihani Choudhary, is magnificent. The scale at which the entire story takes place is impressive enough to overshadow some of the flaws. While you watch the futuristic world function in front of your eyes, every set piece stands out, making sure that the film, at least, doesn’t become boring. If we are to tear into the screenplay for its flaws, it would be unfair to not appreciate the sheer effort that has clearly gone into ‘making’ Kalki 2898 AD."

Kalki 2898 AD features a dystopian world. The film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and is set in the year 2898 AD.

